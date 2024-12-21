Senate Democrats on Judiciary Committee release ethics report on Supreme Court justices

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee release a report Saturday, detailing alleged ethical lapses by Supreme Court justices.

The 95-page report accuses the justices of being lax in identifying conflicts of interest that should cause them to excuse themselves from a case.

For example, the report criticizes Justice Clarence Thomas of failing to recuse himself from cases involving the January 6th attack on the Capitol because of his wife's support for then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election results in 2020.

Democrats are calling for legislative reforms, but Republicans are taking control of the Senate in January and are not expected to pass those reforms.