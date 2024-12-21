House and Senate pass bill to prevent government shutdown

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The House has passed a short-term bill to avert a government shutdown.

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill Friday with a 366-to-4 vote.

It comes just hours ahead of a deadline that would force U.S. troops, Border Patrol agents, air traffic controllers and millions of other federal workers to work without pay during the holidays.

All opposition came from Republicans and one member voting present.

The package funds the government at current levels through March 14.

After they passed the bill, the House sent it over to the Democratic-controlled Senate, which they passed in an 85-to-11 vote just after the midnight deadline.

The bill temporarily funds federal operations and disaster aid.

"I am very pleased that we're on the verge of passing long overdue relief desperately needed by communities who are recovering from disaster, as well as avoiding a damaging shutdown. The only reason it took so long and this much chaos to get here is that House Republicans chose chaos and chose to follow the whims of the richest man in the world." Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) "83% of those who are affected by the government pension offset, which we repealed tonight, are lower income women. So this is a great accomplishment to eliminate these two inequitable, unfair provisions of the Social Security Act. It's going to make a big difference." Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine)

"This is the last vote, not only of this evening, but of the 118th Congress. And we yield back all time," said Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader.

The bill does not include President-Elect Donald Trump's demands for a debt limit increase, but House Speaker Mike Johnson says Trump is happy with the outcome.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.