National Politics

President-Elect Trump names Herschel Walker as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas

today at 6:16 AM
Published 6:33 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump has chosen Herschel Walker at the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.

Trump previously backed Walker for the 2022 Senate race in Georgia. Walker lost that race to Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.

The United States established diplomatic relations with the Bahamas in 1973 following its independence from the United Kingdom.

Walker, who campaigned with Trump during the 2024 presidential race, must be confirmed by a simple majority in the Senate for the ambassador post.

