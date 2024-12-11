Skip to Content
FBI Director Christopher Wray announces his resignation

today at 11:57 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - FBI Director Christopher Wray says he will resign at the end of the Biden administration.

Wray announced his plans to bureau employees Wednesday.

Wray, a Republican, was appointed by Trump in 2017 after the then-president fired James Comey as FBI director.

President-Elect Donald Trump has already said he will nominate Kash Patel for the position of FBI director, a job which has typically come with a 10-year term, part of a post-Watergate reform intended to make FBI directors less beholden to the whims of presidents.

