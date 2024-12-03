Senate Democrats reelect Chuck Schumer as the Democratic leader of Congress

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has been elected Democratic leader of Congress again in a unanimous vote with his caucus.

He has been in the role since 2017.

In a statement, Senator Schumer reiterated his commitment to securing bipartisan solutions and collaborating with his Republican colleagues while continuing to stand up for Democratic values.

Schumer was elected along with the entire Democratic leadership team, also elected unanimously.