NYC Mayor Eric Adams attends church amid federal indictment

QUEENS, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived at Allen AME church Saturday in Queens, New York.

This is the first appearance of Adams after being processed and then arraigned on federal bribery, conspiracy and campaign finance charges.

Adams said before walking into the church that the power of prayer works and looking forward to keeping the city moving forward.

Adams attorney Alex Spiro said the mayor entered a plea of not guilty and is innocent. Spiro said they let the court know that next week they will be filing a motion to dismiss and expect these charges to be dismissed.

Prosecutors allege he abused his power for nearly a decade, putting the interests of foreign nationals above those of his own constituents.

Adams denied the accusations laid out in a sprawling 57-page indictment, maintaining his innocence and saying he is ready to fight the charges in court.

If Adams is convicted on all five counts, he faces up to 45 years in prison.

The indictment accuses the mayor of seeking and accepting improper gifts, like luxury travel and illegal campaign contributions from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official since he was Brooklyn borough president.

His alleged undisclosed travel dates back to 2016, totaling more than $100,000.