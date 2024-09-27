Undecided Voters Could Sway Arizona’s Election Outcome

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As Election Day approaches, both major political parties are targeting undecided voters who could have a significant impact on the outcome of the presidential race.

In Arizona, grassroots efforts are ramping up to ensure every vote counts, especially as a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College reveals that about 15 percent of the electorate in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina have yet to make a final decision on who to vote for. This uncertainty has the potential to swing the results in these key battleground states.

Organizations like "Our Voice, Our Vote Arizona" are working tirelessly to mobilize voters before November. During the 2020 election, President Joe Biden won Arizona by fewer than 11,000 votes. This year, voter outreach is more aggressive, with the organization on track to knock on a million doors.

“Every single vote is going to matter in Arizona, and this is going to be one of the closest elections of our lifetime,” said Sena Mohammed, Executive Director of "Our Voice, Our Vote Arizona."

For local residents like Yuma’s Edgar Martinez, however, the political climate can be frustrating. “Sometimes even if you do your own research, there’s an agenda behind it. So it’s actually kinda hard to know who to vote for,” Martinez said.

With such a high percentage of undecided voters, both parties are expected to ramp up their efforts to sway them in the final weeks before the election. Every conversation, door knocked, and vote cast may make all the difference in this critical election year.