Non-profit Haitian organization files criminal charges against Trump and Vance

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The leader of a non-profit Haitian organization has filed criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.

The charges stem from Trump's baseless claims that legal Haitian immigrants in the town of Springfield, Ohio are eating their neighbor's pets.

According to a release from the Chandra Law Firm, the Haitian Bridge Alliance is seeking that Trump and Vance be arrested and charged for disrupting public service, making false claims, and other offenses.

The organization is asking the Clark County Municipal Court to determine whether there is probable cause for the allegations.

Springfield city officials have acknowledged growing pains from the influx of some 15,000 Haitian immigrants, but say there's no evidence to support the claim that they are consuming anyone's pets.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also debunked the claims and said the rhetoric is hurtful to residents in Dpringfield.

More than 30 bomb threats have been made against schools, government buildings and city officials' homes since the claims were amplified by Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.