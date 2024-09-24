Former President Trump helps Pennsylvania mom of three pay for her groceries

KITTANNING, Penn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump made a stop at a Pennsylvania supermarket on Monday, September 23, where he helped a mother pay for her groceries.

Footage taken by Margo Martin shows the Republican presidential nominee passing a woman money and saying, "Here, it's going to go down a little bit."

"It just went down a hundred bucks," he says, before the woman thanks him.

"We'll do that for you for the White House," Trump added.