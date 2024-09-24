Skip to Content
Former President Trump helps Pennsylvania mom of three pay for her groceries

By ,
today at 6:48 AM
Published 7:00 AM

KITTANNING, Penn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump made a stop at a Pennsylvania supermarket on Monday, September 23, where he helped a mother pay for her groceries.

Footage taken by Margo Martin shows the Republican presidential nominee passing a woman money and saying, "Here, it's going to go down a little bit."

"It just went down a hundred bucks," he says, before the woman thanks him.

"We'll do that for you for the White House," Trump added.

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

