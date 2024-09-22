Colorado governor on Trump’s comments on Aurora, border security and housing

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday morning about former President Trump's recent comments on Aurora, Colorado.

"What a lot of Americans need to know is Aurora is a over 400,000 people. It's Colorado's third largest city. Violent crime is down two years in a row. Car thefts are down two years in a row. It's a wonderful city. I'm there all the time. It's really a great, diverse city, and it's growing fast. It'll probably be the number one or number two city in Colorado over the next decade or two. So it's a great city. It's safer than it's been. And look, it's like any city: Chicago, LA, mid-sized cities, Denver, of course, there's been an issue with gangs for decades in Aurora, and I feel that we finally turn the corner. I mean, this is the difference between electing a president that skirts the law versus one who's made a career enforcing the law. I mean, Kamala Harris is somebody who stared criminal enterprises in the face put criminals behind bars as district attorney, and she's going to take that same attitude to the White House to make America safer." Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO)

Brennan and Polis also talked about border security, with Brennan asking if the Harris campaign should be talking about it more, to which Polis answered:

"I think that's a legitimate and important issue to talk about. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress had a real bill before them to make the needed investments in border security. Look, I've been down to the border. I've been at border crossings. We need better border security. Kamala Harris will deliver on that, because it's not a simple proposition. It requires investment, high tech investment, fencing, scanning, more Border Patrol agents, which the bill would have funded more Border Patrol agents. So look, I'm confident that Kamala Harris is somebody that will actually solve the border issue, rather than keep it going for purely political reasons and for dividing us. We need somebody who's going to unite us, and of course, that includes securing our border."

The pair also spoke about Vice President Kamala Harris' housing plan, where, according to Brennan, Harris wants to give first time homebuyers a down payment credit of $25,000 in addition to a $10,000 tax credit.

"That's one plan of the plan. Her plan is focused on creating over three million new homes, reducing bureaucracy and red-tape, making it easier to build homes people can afford. Yes, as part of that, we want people when they can, to be owners instead of renters, so they can build value. This is the opportunity economy she talks about right? Renting a home, a place to live, it's important. Owning a home, building equity and wealth over time, that's what Kamala Harris believes in. So of course, three million new homes, reducing bureaucracy and paperwork, making it easier to build is part of that, helping transform renters into owners is a key thing we should do to help make America more successful." Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO)

