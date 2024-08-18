Ohio representative on election interference and Trump’s comments on Iran and Ukraine

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Ohio Representative Mike Turner spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about election interference and Iran.

Wehn asked if he was satisfied "with what social media companies and U.S. intelligence are doing" to combat election interference, Turner said:

"You know, I think what's missing here is a response from the administration. You have Microsoft coming forward and saying that the Trump administration...had been hacked. The Biden administration had identified that Iran was attempting to do this, including spreading misinformation. But even further, the administration has acknowledged that Iran had...was executing a plan to assassinate Donald Trump. They even...alleging that an individual they have in possession was part of that plot. But you don't really have a response from the administration. You know, most national security experts resoundly agree that killing a presidential candidate would be an act of war from a foreign power. Well, certainly attempting...is attempting, though does at least require a response, and this the administration is both on the hacking side, on the misinformation side, and on the alleged attempt on Donald Trump's life is not holding Iran accountable. There's no red lines."

During the interview, Brennan and Turner spoke about Trump's stance on the War in Ukraine, with Turner saying, "Trump has certainly indicated that he wants to bring an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And it certainly isn't an anti-Ukraine position, but it certainly is a stronger America position.

Brennan and Turner also talked about former President Trump's recent comments on Iran, with the former president saying, "I'm not looking to be bad to Iran. We're going to be friendly...I hope we're going to be friendly. But they can't have a nuclear weapon...and we were all set to make sure that they don't have a nuclear weapon, because once they do, it's a whole different world."

When asked what he thought of the "mixed messaging" from the former president, Turner said:

"I don't think it's really mixed messaging to acknowledge some of the strengths of your adversaries is not having weakness on your own part. In fact, Donald Trump, with the maximum pressure campaign on Iran, put the most pressure on Iran that they have had in any administration, both economically, militarily...they were on the ropes."

