Doug Emhoff admits to affair during first marriage

today at 3:05 PM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Presidential candidate Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff says he had an affair during his first marriage.

Alleged details of the affair between Emhoff and his daughter's then-teacher were posted by a British tabloid over the weekend.

Emhoff said, in a statement, that he and his first wife, Kerstin, went through "tough times" on account of his actions, but that the family worked together.

CNN is not naming the woman nor did she return any efforts for a statement.

According to The Daily Mail, the woman did become pregnant during the affair, but did not keep the child.

The relationship ended years before Emhoff started dating Harris.

