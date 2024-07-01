Skip to Content
Steve Bannon, former Trump advisor, reports to prison

today at 10:53 AM
DANBURY, Conn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrived at a prison in Danbury, Connecticut on Monday to begin a four-month sentence.

Bannon was convicted for defying a Congressional subpoena from the committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

He was sentenced in 2022 after being convicted of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress.

The ally to the former president arrived at a low-security federal prison and was met with a cheering group of supporters.

Bannon referred to himself as a political prisoner while addressing the crowd, and continued to claim former President Trump's innocence in any wrongdoing related to the attack on the capitol.

"When we investigate [January 6], you're going to see that Donald John Trump was not just completely innocent...He was the one individual that wanted to protect the capitol and wanted to protect Washington, D.C.," Bannon expressed.

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign before serving as his chief White House strategist during 2017.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

