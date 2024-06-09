Cindy McCain on humanitarian aid in Gaza and funding aid across the world

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the U.N. Whole Food Programme, spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about her and her team's efforts to get humanitarian supplies to civilians in Gaza.

"There's people that are very hungry and can't...don't have access because of the danger, because they've been pushed, you know, into the center again. So, we want to make sure that we cannot just get in and feed, but do it at scale. They need more than food, too. It's water, it's sanitation, it's medicine, so it's all of the above, because famine is not just about starving, it's about all the other things too." Cindy McCain, Executive Director, U.N. Whole Food Programme

During the interview, Brennan and McCain spoke on humanitarian aid across the globe.

"Other countries are stepping up...It's not to the scale that it was two years ago...but countries have stepped up, and in the case of Sudan, a few more have stepped up to it. Sudan is a forgotten crisis, and its implications being a destabilizing factor in that region, can have catastrophic effects as it comes down the line. So it's really imperative that we get the crossings open, that we have safe access, that the various factions understand that we are, you know, we're humanitarian, and we need to have the access." Cindy McCain, Executive Director, U.N. Whole Food Programme

