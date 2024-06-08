President Biden visits Paris to meet with French President Macron

PARIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden for a state visit Saturday.

The visit kicked off with a grand ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe. Both leaders were accompanied by their wives, Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden.

It was followed by a military parade along the Champs-Élysées, leading to the Élysée Palace, where Biden and Macron will hold official meetings and deliver public statements.

Later, the French president will host a state dinner at the palace for the Bidens.

Earlier this week, the two leaders attended ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and President Biden hosted Macron for a state visit at the White House in 2022.