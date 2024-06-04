NSA advisor meets with American families held hostage by Hamas

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with the families of hostages believed to be held in Gaza by Hamas on Tuesday.

The White House released an official photo of the meeting.

All families were expected to be represented in person, or on the phone, as Sullivan provided what was called a "regular update" on efforts to bring the hostages home.

This was the ninth time Sullivan met with the families since Hamas launched the October 7 attack on Israel. Hamas terrorists killed an estimated 1,200 people and abducted some 250 others in that attack.