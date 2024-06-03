U.S. representative’s son makes silly faces while dad speaks on House floor

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The son of US Representative John Rose was spotted smiling and making funny faces at cameras in the House of Representatives in Washington on June 3, as his father, a Republican from Tennessee, gave remarks.

Video, captured by CSPAN, shows Rose's eldest son, Guy, smiling impishly and sticking his tongue out toward the camera as he sat behind his father on Monday.

Rose addressed the House floor to denounce what he described as the "terrible precedents" set by the so-called "hush money" trial and subsequent felony convictions of former President Donald Trump, arguing that the proceedings were politically motivated and equated to a "weaponization of our justice system."

Rose later commented on his son's antics, saying, "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother."