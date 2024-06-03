Israel agrees to framework for President Biden’s plan to end war in Gaza

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - According to an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has agreed to the framework for President Biden's plan to bring an end to the war in Gaza.

On Friday, President Biden announced that Israel had proposed a three-part plan that would ultimately lead to a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of all hostages that have been held there for the last eight months.

However, a senior Israeli official tells NBC News that President Biden's description of Israel's ceasefire offer was "not accurate." The official specifically disputed that Israel had agreed to fully withdraw its troops from Gaza as part of a deal to free the hostages.

The official also said that while the White House described the plan as originating from Israel, it was actually a proposal put forward by mediators that Israel had made amendments and changes to.

According to the official, Israel is awaiting Hamas' formal response to the proposal.