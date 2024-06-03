Former President Donald Trump’s first interview since “hush money” guilty verdict

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Over the weekend, former president Donald Trump sat down with Fox & Friends for his first interview since being convicted on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money case.

The 90-minute interivew aired on Sunday.

When asked how he feels about house arrest and jail, Trump said he is "okay with it" and that "it could happen."

He also suggested that there could be a "breaking point" for the public if he is imprisoned.

The former president also praised the Republican Party for sticking together around reaction to his verdict.

He mentioned several times that he was under a gag order and called the Democratic Party the enemy from within.

Trump is set to be sentenced on all 34 felony counts in new york on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention (RNC).