Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Israel

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday saying the U.S. won't back Rafah incursion without "credible plan" to protect civilians.

Following President Biden's confirmation that the U.S. will not send weapons to Israel if there is an invasion of Rafah, Sec. Blinken confirmed on "Face the Nation" that the U.S. "will not support" Israel if there is a "major military operation" in Rafah in the "absence of a credible plan to protect civilians."

During the interview, Brennan asked Blinken if the U.S. shares Israel's assessment that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has killed more civilians than Hamas fighters.

"Yes we do," Blinken said, adding, "It's reasonable to assess…there have been acts that have been inconsistent with Israel's obligations under international humanitarian law."

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Blinken, click here.