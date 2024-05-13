Maryland senator on Israel, State Dept. report and Hillary Clinton’s comments

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday, saying there clearly were "violations of international humanitarian law" in Israel’s conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Sen. Van Hollen also expressed concern that these examples were not clearly outlined in the State Department’s report saying, "I fear that we have set a very, very low bar. A very low standard for what's acceptable."

During the interview, Brennan and Van Hollen talked about Hillary Clinton's comments on the campus protests across the country, with Van Hollen criticizing her comments saying:

"I thought…that Secretary Clinton's comments in that regard were quite dismissive of students' concerns…I believe that the great majority of the students who are protesting are following very closely what's happening in Gaza."

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Van Hollen, click here.