House to vote on Mayorkas impeachment resolution

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The House will vote Tuesday on the resolution to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayokras would be only the second Cabinet secretary in U.S. History to be impeached.

Republicans argue that impeachment hearings are needed due to record high illegal border crossings.

According to a GOP leadership aide, the vote will likely come in the late afternoon. The House rules committee will meet to advance the bill Monday afternoon.

President Biden is expected to denounce the charge to impeach Mayorkas as a political attack.