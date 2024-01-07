Skip to Content
House Speaker Johnson invites President Biden to deliver State of the Union address

today at 12:16 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden has received his invitation to deliver the State of the Union address.

House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote a letter on Saturday, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. In the letter, Johnson said, "In this moment of great challenge for our country," Johnson was inviting the president to address a Joint Session of Congress on March 7.

President Biden responded by saying he was looking forward to it.

March 7 is two days after the Super Tuesday vote in the presidential primaries when more than a dozen states will take part in the nominating contest.

