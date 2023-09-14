Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges and illegal drug use

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - The federal grand jury indicted Hunter Biden on misdemeanor and felony charges today in court. A collapsed plea deal in July, set the stage for a possible criminal trial.

A four-page indictment included illegal gun purchases, use of illegal drugs and false statements disputing the documents. Prosecutors say the facts are pretty straight forward, while Biden's legal team argues the charges lack any violations tied to more serious crimes.

President Biden's son is under additional investigations, for shady business dealings and failure to pay taxes in Washington and California. All the while, Democrats play the power game of denial in any of Hunter's wrong doings.

Congressional Republicans stand firm voicing stiff prosecution is the solution. The White House refuses to comment further. Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.