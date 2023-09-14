Skip to Content
National Politics

Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges and illegal drug use

By ,
Published 11:25 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - The federal grand jury indicted Hunter Biden on misdemeanor and felony charges today in court.  A collapsed plea deal in July, set the stage for a possible criminal trial.  

A four-page indictment included illegal gun purchases, use of illegal drugs and false statements disputing the documents.  Prosecutors say the facts are pretty straight forward, while Biden's legal team argues the charges lack any violations tied to more serious crimes.  

President Biden's son is under additional investigations, for shady business dealings and failure to pay taxes in Washington and California.  All the while, Democrats play the power game of denial in any of Hunter's wrong doings.  

Congressional Republicans stand firm voicing stiff prosecution is the solution.  The White House refuses to comment further.  Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jessica McClain

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com

CBS News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content