House Speaker McCarthy arrives at Capitol Hill to sell debt ceiling deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy arrived at Capitol Hill Monday, here he will try to sell the debt ceiling deal to Congress.

As he arrived, McCarthy was asked by NBC whether he's concerned about the optics of losing Republican support and needing Democratic help to push it through. He said he was not worried about hypotheticals.

Some Republicans have criticized the deal made over the weekend by Speaker McCarthy and President Joe Biden to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that without an increase to the government's $31 trillion debt ceiling by June 5, the government will run out of cash to pay its bills.

The deal will have to pass in both the House and Senate before the president can sign it into law.