Skip to Content
National Politics
By
Published 10:54 PM

April job numbers climb despite rising interest rates and bank turmoil

Washington D.C. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - With rising interest rates, inflation and economic headwinds, the job market has stayed fairly resilient. In April the Department of Labor added 253,000 jobs with the unemployment rate at 3.4%. Hourly wages have increased by 4.4% in the last month, a slow rise but a positive gain.

Hiking interest rates have spiked higher rates for consumer and business loans, which forces employers to budget cut. Despite the turmoil in the banking industry, the looming debt ceiling plays a vital role role, in financial steps forward for the Federal Reserve. Tackling government spending is key to sustaining an over all healthy economic balance.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jessica McClain

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content