House Speaker McCarthy accepts President Biden’s invite to debt ceiling meeting

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden's invitation to congressional leaders to discuss the U.S. debt ceiling has been accepted by U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In a call with the president, McCarthy accepted the May 9 meeting at the White House.

Biden's invitation to McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell came just hours after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. could be in a debt default by June 1, which is earlier than expected.

According to a White House official, Biden will "stress" to the congressional leaders that they "must take action to avoid default without conditions."

House Republicans want to attach spending cuts to a debt ceiling increase, while Democrats insist no negotiations between paying the country's bill or defaulting.

McConnell has not yet indicated if he will attend the meeting.