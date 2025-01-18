Locals are reacting to President-Elect Trump’s upcoming inauguration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With President-Elect Trump set to begin his second term in office, some locals share mixed reactions.

Some are eager for the president-elect to take office, saying they are optimistic about a change throughout the country.

"We're all looking for something to lighten our hearts and lighten our spirits and for some reason, everyone has just been very heavy, so I'm just looking forward to something that feels lighter," said Yuma local Laurie Howard.

While others respect the country's decision, but still do not like the outcome.

"I don't like the kind of a person he is and I do not plan to watch his inauguration and I am sad in a way that he was able to win," said Joyce Sowers, a winter visitor.

The inauguration will take place in Washington D.C. Monday starting at 10 a.m. local time.