5 members sworn into Quechan Tribe

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Five Quechan tribal councilmembers were sworn in this Monday morning. Locals gathered at the Paradise Event Center to celebrate the new members and shake their hands.

There was a posting of colors by the American Legion, a speech from each councilmember, and performances by young community dancers and musicians.

Two of the new councilmembers share how honored they feel to represent their culture and people.

"It really means so much to me personally to be an elected official for my tribe because we make decisions on behalf of our people the great Quechan Nation, and it's all about the betterment of them, and we do this for them," said Quechan councilmember Zion White.

"I think it's a great opportunity to be elected by the membership, but more importantly that I get to serve them to the capacity of their needs and the needs of our tribes, and we can expand from there and hopefully we can progress," said Quechan councilmember Faron Owl.

The election took place the first Monday in December. The councilmembers will serve a two-year term.