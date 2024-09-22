Local lawmakers react to Prop 314

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local lawmakers are weighing in on an upcoming Arizona proposition that addresses immigration enforcement.

Proposition 314 would make it a state crime for people who are not citizens to enter the state at any location other than a port of entry, but some law makers say it’s not that simple.

"Congress is the one that needs to reform the laws and fund them," said newly elected Yuma City Council Member Karen Watts.

"I think it's important that the voters have an opportunity to say we're not going to take this anymore," said Arizona State Representative Tim Dunn.

Prop 314 would also allow state and local police to arrest noncitizens who cross the border unlawfully.

Representative Dunn says he thinks this would help with illegal crossings and drug flow.

"It's going to tell the cartels do not come through Arizona because we are going to authorize our sheriffs and DPS that if they say you coming across the border in between these two sections that we're going to detain you and it’s going to be a state crime," said Rep. Dunn.

But newly elected Watts says this will only hurt the locals and their communities.

"Proposition 314 is just going to be a burden on our law enforcement it doesn't come with funds. It's going to take away from our community. It's going to take away our resources," said Watts.

Proposition 314 will be on the ballot this November.