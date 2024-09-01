City Council candidates share potential plan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local voters will decide between Mark Martinez and Martin Garcia on November's General Election ballot.

Both are Yuma natives with military backgrounds.

While both hold similar values, they have different priorities should they be elected.

Martinez would like to focus more on public services.

"Well my focus is on the citizens of Yuma, I want to focus on our first responders, our law enforcement, our parks and recreation for the families of Yuma, I want to see how we can improve those resources," said Martinez.

Meanwhile, Garcia would like to focus more on the housing in Yuma.

"For affordable housing by securing grants, as many grants as we can, to help with that, you know, securing tax credits as well to ensure that we're able to build more affordable housing units," said Garcia.

The General Election is on November 5.