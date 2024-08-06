Two candidates earn seats for Yuma City Council following ballot correction

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two candidates for the Yuma City Council have earned their seats following a Council election percentage correction, according to a press release from the City of Yuma.

Chris Morris and Karen Watts are the top two candidates with 50% plus one vote for seats on the City council.

A news release from Yuma County says inaccurate software settings led to some ballots from outside city limits being included in the total number of ballots for the City of Yuma primary election.

The ballots from outside city limits were removed, causing a change in results for City offices.

"The City emphasizes that the total number of votes received by each candidate has not changed from the final, unofficial results released Monday. The only change is the percentage for each candidate," says the news release from the City of Yuma.

Votes will become final and official once canvassed by the Yuma City Council.

Martin Garcia and Mark Martinez will be candidates in the general election on November 5 for the final seat on the City council.