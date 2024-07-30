Yuma locals vote in 2024 Arizona Primary Election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Primary is here.

July 30 is election day in Arizona! We reported live from one of the mega voting centers in Yuma County.

We spoke with some locals and someone from the county to talk about important election day information.

“We’re really excited about that I hope that everybody gets out and submits their vote," said Arlene Galaviz of Yuma County.

The civic center is one of nine voting locations across the county.

It’s been a pretty calm day as voters have been gradually stopping by to cast or drop off their ballots.

The county was able to share what to bring if you would like to vote.

“It’s always important that you have your voter registration card and an id and so that way you can be ready for whatever is necessary at the vote center," continued Galaviz.

There are also six additional drop boxes spread across the county, with more than 80 workers currently helping at the centers.

If you’d like to see what the wait times are at the voting locations, check the county’s Facebook page as wait times will be posted for each one.

We were also able to speak some voters about why they think it is so important to show up and vote..

"These people that we vote for are here to represent us so its important that we’re able to vote for people that share our values," said local voter Bob Anderson.

"It’s our right as a citizen and the government can’t function if we don’t perform our and pick the correct person," expressed Mary Ellis, another local voter.

About 15,000 voters have already dropped off their ballots, with about a 15% voter turnout right now.