Gloria Torres appointed to serve as Vice Mayor for San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - City of San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel and the city council appointed Gloria Torres as the new Vice Mayor.

Torres was appointed during the regular city council meeting on Wednesday, December 13.

The City of San Luis said Former Vice Mayor Luis E. Cabrera recommended the motion to appoint Torres as Vice Mayor and it was seconded by Council Member Matias Rosales.

Then it was approved with four aye votes and three nay votes.

According to the City of San Luis, Torres was first elected to the city council in 2000 and is serving her third full term in the city council.

While on the council, Torres advocated for the improvement of the city's parks, streets, and infrastructure.

Other than serving on the council, she has been an active member of Comite de Bien Estar, the National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO), and the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.

Torres also served on the Gadsden Elementary School District #32 Governing Board, Western Arizona Council of Government Regional Council on Aging and on the Yuma County Advisory Council.

“I am thrilled to be appointed Vice Mayor of the City of San Luis,” stated Vice Mayor Gloria Torres.

Former Vice Mayor and Council Member Cabrera said serving as the city’s Vice Mayor for the past year had been an honor and a grand privilege.