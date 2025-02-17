California sheriff announces run for governor

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco officially declared his run for California governor on Monday.

He made the announcement at an 11:30 a.m. event at Avila's Historic 1929 Event Center in Riverside.

The sheriff's campaign statement says he has been a law enforcement professional for more than 30 years, and "He believes in faith, family and service above self."

He was expected to be joined by his family and several area elected officials at Monday's announcement.

Bianco was first elected sheriff of Riverside County in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. His tough-on-crime stance was recently showcased as he advocated for Proposition 36, which passed in Nov. 2024. The proposition calls for increased penalties for certain retail theft and drug-related crimes.

A proud supporter of President Trump, Bianco most recently spoke out against alleged rumors of ICE raids being carried out by deputies within the Riverside County Sheriff's Department — releasing a video in which he also criticized California's sanctuary state law.

He has called SB 54 "dangerous" and has vowed to "fight to reform" it