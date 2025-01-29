El Cajon City Council votes against mayor’s resolution

EL CAJON, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After a fierce debate that lasted more than five hours, El Cajon City Council members voted against a resolution that would allow their police department to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

It comes as authorities crack down on illegal immigration across the country.

Elation in El Cajon after City Council members voted 3-2, defeating Mayor Bill Wells' resolution that would have allowed El Cajon police officers to work with federal immigration authorities on the Trump administration's immigration crackdowns.

"I'm just glad El Cajon came up with this resolution to not let ICE deport hardworking families," said Imelda Barranco, an El Cajon native.

Barranco expressed her thoughts over the decision and what it means for her family: "My husband is undocumented, and I fear everyday he won't be there...Bless this individual for speaking out."

The council's decision comes after 81 people on both sides of the issue voiced their opinion on the resolution for three hours.

Councilmember Michelle Metschel voted against the mayor's proposal: "We don't need to have a resolution. We have already been on the state's radar for homelessness. And I was ready for that. This crosses the line."

After Metschel's impassioned plea, it was met with a standing ovation.

She and Councilmember Gary Kendrick introduced their own resolution, as did Councilmember Steve Goble, after those resolutions were shot down.

Council members clashed over why the city had to take a stance at all on an issue that the state and federal government are battling over.

In the end, Mayor Wells said it's about public safety and standing with federal law that he believes should trump state law: "Most people in this community voted for Trump 57% in El Cajon...I wanted to represent that and say they care about immigration. They want us to take a stand."