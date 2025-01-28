San Francisco officials to reaffirm Sanctuary City status

SAN FRANCISCO (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Officials in the San Francisco area are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to "publicly reaffirm San Francisco's commitment as a Sanctuary City and share critical resources for immigrant communities."

The press release says Supervisor Jackie Fielder, elected and public safety officials, labor leaders, advocates and community members are participating in the press conference.

The press release also says the press conference is to hear from the officials about support for immigrant residents, encourage San Franciscans to use the City's Rapid Response Hotline: (415) 200-1548, share critical resources for the immigrant community, and uplift public safety officials' commitment to abiding by the City's Sanctuary City ordinance.

In addition, the press conference is taking place before Supervisor Fielder's "Reaffirming San Francisco's Commitment to the Sanctuary City Ordinance" Resolution is being voted on at the "Board of Supervisors regularly scheduled meeting later that day," which the press release says the resolution "garnered unanimous co-sponsorship from all members of the Board of Supervisors."

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.