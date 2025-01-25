Marines sent to U.S.-Mexico border to assist Border Patrol

SAN DIEGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The White House said on Friday, January 24, that the U.S. Marine Corps were assisting with Border Patrol, several days after the Defense Department said it would send 1,500 troops and additional assets to the southern border.

The announcement followed an executive order, signed by President Donald Trump, declaring a national emergency at the southern border and directing more resources there.

Footage released by the White House on Friday shows personnel at the border of San Diego and Tijuana. According to reports, service members began arriving in San Diego on Thursday evening.

The U.S. Marines said on Friday that approximately 500 Marines and sailors were deployed to the southern border "to carry out directed missions to secure the border, and protect and defend the territorial integrity of the US."