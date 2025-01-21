San Jose residents hold anti-Trump rally

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ten of the executive orders President Donald Trump signed on Monday have to do with immigration, prompting concern from many in the South Bay.

A rally near Santana Row drew hundreds, with many holding signs protesting Trump administration policies, including deportations.

President Trump signed 10 executive orders related to immigration. Among them, declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. He also promised major immigration enforcement action soon.

Carol and Erika heard about the protest and joined in. For Erika, she's thinking about her family.

"My biggest fear is losing my parents. I can't imagine losing my parent...its difficult to even think about. I don't even want to think about it because if I were to lose my parents, my whole world will fall apart," Erica expressed.

Politicians, immigration activists and some law enforcement agencies marched in the South Bay, saying there is reason to fear, but also reason to be hopeful, vowing that Santa Clara County will protect immigrants.

"The only way that we will cooperate with ICE is if there's a 'criminal threat' to our community, or if there's any type of criminal charges. But aside from that, we will not be cooperating with ICE," said Dalia Rodriguez, Undersheriff for Santa Clara County.

"One of our biggest concerns right now are his executive orders," said Uriel Magdaleno, member of the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee.

President Trump also signed an executive order trying to end birthright citizenship, and it's already being met with legal action as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit calling it unconstitutional.

At Santana Row, people leaning on each other to support those now facing an uncertain future.

"To reaffirm that despite immigration status, whether you have it or not, everybody is united, everybody is in solidarity with each other," Magdaleno stated.

"It warms my heart because im like ok we have support, we're here to back each other up, we're a community," Erika added.