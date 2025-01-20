Pro-Palestinian supporters and anti-Trump protestors march in Downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators marched in Downtown San Francisco Sunday to mark the beginning of their resistance to a second term of Donald Trump.

Monica Uribe, a resident of Hayward, says she worries about mass deportations and attacks on women's rights.

"I believe that a woman has the right to choose. No man should tell us what to do with our body," Uribe expressed.

The artist marched with her two paintings, ahe believes Trump is unfit for the presidency: "He belongs in jail. He's a criminal."

Many protestors feel the same way about Trump, saying his agenda will profit the rich and hurt the poor.

"The start of a massive movement to fight back against the billionaire agenda of this county, given that they're threatening so many segments of our society like immigrations, workers' rights," said Luna Osleger-Montañez, a rally organizer with ANSWER Coalition.

Sunday afternoon's protest was much smaller than some of the anti-Trump protests in 2017 when he first took office, but organizers say it's not about the size. It's about how hard they fight.

"Put pressure on the billionaire class of our country and organize as such that we can have more power in the country," Osleger-Montañez remarked.

On the other side of the country, Jeff Burns, the chair of the Contra Costa County Republican Party is getting ready to attend the Monday inauguration in Washington D.C.

"We kind drew the short stick of things. Mother nature has a way of doing that. But we'll deal with it," Burns said.

Because of the freezing tempertures, Burns and many Trump supporters will be watching the inauguration inside an arena.

"Everybody is disappointed. We were hoping we would be on the steps of the Capitol," Burns shared.

He is excited for another four years of Trump, saying the policies will move the country forward.

"They have every right to go out and exceris their free speech. I don't agree with them. I don't think think Trump is bad for women's rights," Burns declared.

Uribe disagrees and expects challenging years ahead: "Continuing to fight. I'm not going to give up and I hope the country doesn't give up."