California representative on wildfires

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Representative Judy Chu (D-Calif.) spoke to Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about the wildfire devastation in Altadena and Pasadena.

When asked if these communities are going to be rebuilt, Chu said:

"These communities have to be rebuilt. I have the beautiful areas of Altadena and Pasadena, and these were vibrant communities, diverse communities with so much historic value behind them. People love these areas, and we need to make sure that there are the resources possible for them to rebuild their homes, as well as the incredible small businesses that are here. So this is why, after I took the tour of the devastated areas with our FEMA administrator, I decided to arrange for a tour of our California Congress members, which took place just [Saturday], so that they could see the devastation for themselves. We need to make sure that Congress is ready to provide the help that's needed to rebuild these areas like Altadena and Pasadena."

During the interview, Brennan and Chu talked about one of her Republican colleagues, Congressman Warren Davidson, going on Fox, saying he'd "oppose having an open checkbook approach to a place that, no matter how bad [her] policies are, would be crazy," prompting Brennan to ask Chu if she talked to Republican leadership and if she talked to House Speaker Mike Johnson about coming to California, to which Chu said:

"We are planning to invite speaker Johnson as well as President Trump, to come to this area and to witness the devastation for themselves. We have already been in touch with Republican Congress members, and they have expressed that they are very open to coming and seeing what is going on. You know, these wildfires don't have any political affiliation. They don't belong to any political party. This devastation has affected 1000s upon 1000s of people who just ran out of their homes with nothing in their hands, and are trying to rebuild, and they need help."

Talks then came to if Chu is hearing from her constituents that they are getting help and are able to access these resources, as well as if the FEMA grant needs to be raised after Congress set the limit of $44,000, and Chu answered saying:

"First of all, I want to say that FEMA is opening a local assistance center on Tuesday, and anybody can walk in or call and get the assistance that they need. Actually, there are temporary locations too, happening even today and tomorrow at the local libraries. FEMA is also here at this Pasadena Convention Center. And so there are many ways in which people can get help. They, of course, what we are encouraging everybody to do is to sign up on DisasterAssistance.gov immediately to get the process going. Of course, they will have to have their insurance information available."

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Chu, click here.