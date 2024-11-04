Two Key Races Shape Imperial County’s Future: Board of Supervisors District 2 and Imperial Irrigation District

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As election day approaches, two important races are capturing the attention of Imperial County residents: the District 2 seat on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and a seat on the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) board. Both races feature candidates with strong ties to the community, each promising dedicated service and a commitment to improving their districts.

District 2 Supervisor Race: Garcia-Ruiz and Cardenas-Singh

Running for the District 2 Board of Supervisors seat, Diahna Garcia-Ruiz and Martha Cardenas-Singh both bring decades of community involvement to the table.

Garcia-Ruiz has served on the Central Union High School District Board for nearly 30 years, where she has focused on improving infrastructure, including parks and sidewalks, and supporting local schools in Heber. She emphasizes a vision of accessibility and open communication with her constituents. “I hope I get to represent everyone, every single person in my community, in my district. I hope people feel they can trust me and come and talk to me. I plan to be a full-time representative and supervisor and retire from my other job,” Garcia-Ruiz shared.

Her opponent, Cardenas-Singh, is a lifelong resident of El Centro and currently serves as the Assistant Director for the California Student Opportunities and Access Program at UC San Diego. Her campaign highlights her focus on promoting public health, affordable housing, and educational opportunities. “My father was an employee of the city, so I always got to hear about the growth taking place as a child, and the pride my dad took in putting on. That has really instilled the importance in myself and my siblings of giving back to our community,” she said, emphasizing her commitment to the area’s future.

Imperial Irrigation District Race: Gonzalez and Pacheco

The IID race has also drawn significant attention, with candidates Javier Gonzalez and Lewis Pacheco presenting differing visions for leadership.

Gonzalez believes his direct approach and experience will help solve the district’s issues. “People know me, and people know when I say something, it gets done. I especially know that IID can do it. They have the resources, the materials, they have everything. They just need someone like Gonzalez to put the problems on the table and start working on them,” he stated, highlighting his belief in the district’s potential.

Meanwhile, Pacheco, a seasoned board member, emphasizes professionalism and collaboration. “We usually—I usually don’t get too involved with my members. We may disagree, but after the meeting’s over, we’re friends. We vote as we vote and take it as it is, so there’s no animosity, and I think we stay professional at all times—I think I do,” he said, reinforcing his commitment to maintaining respectful relationships on the board.

As voters prepare to make their decisions, we will continue to provide coverage of these races throughout the week, offering insight into each candidate’s platform and vision for the future of Imperial County. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive interviews.