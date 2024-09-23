California governor signs new law to ban all plastic bags

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - California is taking another step toward a greener future. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new law that expands the state's current plastic bag ban to include all plastic bags.

California banned thin plastic bags at supermarkets and other businesses in 2014, but allowed shoppers to buy thicker plastic bags that businesses claim are reusable and recyclable.

However, a recent study reveals a nearly 50% jump in plastic bags being thrown away since the 2014 law took effect. The new measure closes a loophole in the existing law.

"The loophole was that the bags that are reusable and recyclable, but in fact nowhere in California recycles those bags and people are not reusing them, that's really the common situation is that people don't bring those bags back, they consider them single-use," said California State Senator Catherine Blakespear (D), who authored the bill.

"I have my bags that I carry around with me that are store-bought that I use to put cold food in them and stuff like that, so I do use those, but the reusable bags, I always forget them at home," said Jennifer Lopez, a shopper.

The new law goes into effect January 1, 2026. Instead of being asked "Paper or plastic," stores will offer paper bags made of mostly recycled materials.