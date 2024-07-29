California Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order to remove homeless encampments

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday, calling on state officials to begin taking down thousands of homeless encampments.

The move comes after the Supreme Court ruled last month in favor of an Oregon city that ticketed homeless people for sleeping outside. The justices rejected arguments that "anti-camping" ordinances violated the constitution's ban on "cruel and unusual" punishment.

Newsom's executive order characterized the camps as dangerous and directed agencies to support and assist the people living in them.

The order called on state officials to address the encampments in a humane and dignified manner.

Officials in San Francisco say they have already started clearing encampments and are helping bring unhoused people indoors.