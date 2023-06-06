Californians hold protest prayer on state capitol steps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - California Family Council (CFC) joined The American Council and the California Catholic Conference (CCC) to host a Christian Prayer Vigil on the west steps of the California State Capitol Monday.

The event is in response to ceremonies on the Senate and Assembly floors honoring a controversial and offensive group of men who dress in drag as nuns, according to the CFC.

A statement from CFC President Jonathan Keller reads: "It's disheartening to see the California Legislature honor a group characterized by its mockery of Christianity in general and Catholicism in particular. By promoting the profane 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI),' these elected leaders are endorsing mockery, hatred, and blasphemy. This ceremony is deeply offensive towards millions of Californians across the Golden State."

Democratic Senator Scott Wiener ignited more controversy when he invited "Sister Roma" from SPI to be honored on the Senate floor as part of the legislature's Pride Month event Monday at 2:00pm.

All eight Republicans in the chamber issued a public letter asking the Senate leader to withdraw Sister Roma's invitation. "The California Senate…should not be associated with disrespect or hatred towards those with differing religious ideologies," the letter stated.

But Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins denied their request.