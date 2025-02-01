State legistlators hosts listening session

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals got the chance to meet with four state legistlators late Saturday morning.

The listening session took place at the Yuma Main Library at 11:30 a.m., where State Senator Tim Dunn, State Representatives Michelle Pena, Nick Kupper and Michael Carbone got the chance to listen to locals residents and officials on issues that interest them the most.

One of these issues is HCR 2021, a bill which Carbone, Kupper and Pena co-sponsored that would eliminate the food tax.

"If this passes, and goes through, you're going to set it back a decade, at least. It took us a decade to get out of the impacts of the Great Recession when we had a revenue cut that was severe and we have no other make-up revenue source for that," said Jay Simonton, City Administrator for the City of Yuma.

Other issues that were brought up during the meeting was a local mom reacting to a comment made by State Representative David Livingston (R-Peoria) about cutting the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) budget by 25% to 50%.

The session ended at 1:30 p.m.