State legistlators hosts listening session

today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals got the chance to meet with four state legistlators late Saturday morning.

The listening session took place at the Yuma Main Library at 11:30 a.m., where State Senator Tim Dunn, State Representatives Michelle Pena, Nick Kupper and Michael Carbone got the chance to listen to locals residents and officials on issues that interest them the most.

One of these issues is HCR 2021, a bill which Carbone, Kupper and Pena co-sponsored that would eliminate the food tax.

"If this passes, and goes through, you're going to set it back a decade, at least. It took us a decade to get out of the impacts of the Great Recession when we had a revenue cut that was severe and we have no other make-up revenue source for that," said Jay Simonton, City Administrator for the City of Yuma.

Other issues that were brought up during the meeting was a local mom reacting to a comment made by State Representative David Livingston (R-Peoria) about cutting the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) budget by 25% to 50%.

The session ended at 1:30 p.m.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

