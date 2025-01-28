Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announces lawsuit regarding federal aid freeze

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon, announcing that she and other attorneys general are taking action to stop Trump administration's federal funding freeze.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, "Children could miss out on school lunches, victims of crime could lose critical assistance, and law enforcement agencies could be defunded across the country if it stands. Critical public safety operations are at risk."

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Danyelle Burke North will have the full story later this evening.