Senator Gallego names Legistlative Director

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) has selected Jonathan Tsentas as "his office's first Legislative Director in the U.S. Senate," according to a press release.

"I am thrilled to hit the ground running with Jonathan on my team. His experience in the Senate will be a tremendous asset in my team's fight to deliver meaningful policies that expand opportunities for Arizona families. I look forward to what our office will accomplish," Senator Gallego expressed.

"Senator Gallego is a fierce advocate for Arizona's working families. I'm honored to join his talented team to fight for the people of Arizona in the U.S. Senate," Tsentas said.

The press release says Tsentas recently served as "a Professional Staff Member on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, covering bank regulation and supervision."

The press release then adds that Tsentas previously handled "anking, housing, trade, and related issues for a senior Democratic member," as well as served as a "Legislative Aide on the Foreign Relations Committee, focusing on international economics, environment, and oversight."