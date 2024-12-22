President-Elect Trump addresses crowd during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump was the keynote speaker at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix Sunday morning.

This was Trump's first rally-style event since winning the election last month.

Speaking to a large crowd of conservative supporters Sunday, the president-elect talked about a wide range of issues that he aims to address on day one of his presidency.

One of the issues mentioned in his speech was the Panama Canal:

"It was not given for the benefit of others by a token of cooperation, but it was given to Panama and to the people of Panama. But it has provisions. You have to treat us fairly, and they haven't treated us fairly if the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, that we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America in full, quickly and without question. Not going to stand for so to the officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly."

During his speech, President-Elect Trump said Putin wants to meet to talk about how to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"That war is a horrible, horrible...Millions of soldiers have died now, millions. We're seeing numbers that are just crazy. Got to stop it. It's ridiculous. Would have never happened if I was president, that war would have never happened," Trump expressed.

Trump also mentioned that he is not ceding the presidency to Elon Musk saying in part, "You know, they're on a new kick, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, all the different hoaxes. And the new one is President Trump has ceded the presidency to Elon Musk. No, no, that's not happening...You know why? He can't be. He wasn't born in this country."

Then, the president-elect talked about ending gender-affirming care for minors: "With the stroke of my pen, on day one, we're going to stop the transgender lunacy. And I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools."