Prop 139 passes to enshrine abortion access

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Prop 139 passed, expanding abortion access in Arizona by enshrining it in the state constitution. Currently the constitution has a 15-week abortion ban. The prop would allow abortions until fetal viability which is around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“What that looks like and what that means is every individual has a fundamental right to abortion in the state and that the state of Arizona cannot interfere with that before fetal viability," said Executive Director for the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice Lupe Rodríguez.

Over 61% of people voted in favor of the proposition. The "Arizona for Abortion Access" group says it's satisfied with this decision.

“Because this is a constitutional amendment, Arizona, women, family and providers now know that this care is enshrined and reliable from now on," said Arizona for Abortion Access Communications Director Dawn Penich.

The organization “It Goes Too Far" is in opposition of the prop passing. They released a statement saying:

"Today begins a dangerous era for girls and women and puts Arizona on par with California when it comes to unlimited and unrestrained abortion law. Not because Arizonans are radical on abortion, but because proponents bombarded them with lies, manipulated them with fear, and withheld critical details."

"Arizona for Abortion Access" shares how this prop will impact healthcare providers.

“They can treat their patients in the way that their expertise tells them is required without worrying about going to jail just for doing what they medically know is needed," said Arizona for Abortion Access Communications Director Dawn Penich.

The organization in opposition "It Goes Too Far," ended their statement with what they see for the future of Arizona now that the prop has passed saying:

“The fight against extreme abortion laws will continue. Arizonans who know the harm of unfettered abortion will never stop telling the truth about abortion or working toward real healthcare for women and protections for the unborn.”

Below is the full press release by "It Goes Too Far:"

Phoenix, AZ – "Today begins a dangerous era for girls and women and puts Arizona on par with California when it comes to unlimited and unrestrained abortion law. Not because Arizonans are radical on abortion, but because proponents bombarded them with lies, manipulated them with fear, and withheld critical details.

The passage of Prop 139 comes after a $35 million deception campaign that boldly lied to voters about current abortion law and care for pregnancy complications. It Goes Too Far Campaign Manager Leisa Brug puts the blame on unchallenged lies, “Proponents repeatedly told Arizona voters that there was a ban on abortion and women would have to be on death’s door before doctors could treat them for miscarriages or late term complications. The fact is none of that is true; many voters were dupped.”

Despite It Goes Too Far and allied warnings, proponents’ misinformation went unchallenged, doing a grave disservice to voters who would have voted No if they had known the truth: abortion is already legal in Arizona, and state law already protects miscarriage and late term crisis complications threatening the woman’s health.

Brug pointed out, “Proponents built their campaign around lies and dodged any real push-back. They cannot now claim Prop 139 passed for any other reason than what they told voters, which was completely false.”

Brug went on to praise the massive grassroots effort to inform voters the dangers Prop 139 poses to girls, women, and the unborn, “I have never seen a more motivated, empowered, and committed mass of volunteers tirelessly reaching out to voters with the facts, and educating them on the health and safety risks to women.” Brug continued, “I fear for the girls who will be left alone with do-it-yourself abortions, without medical doctor oversight and safeguards, without their parents’ knowledge and guidance, and without knowing the risks involved. And I grieve the many senseless abortions to come, especially those done after the fetus can survive outside the womb.”

The fight against extreme abortion laws will continue. Arizonans who know the harm of unfettered abortion will never stop telling the truth about abortion or working toward real healthcare for women and protections for the unborn."